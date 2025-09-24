Abhishek Sharma becomes third India cricketer to record major feat in T20Is Abhishek Sharma becomes the third Indian to cross 900 T20I rating points after stellar Asia Cup 2025 form. With 907 points, he trails only Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli in the all-time list. He's now also in contention for India's ODI squad for the Australia series.

Dubai:

Since making his international debut, Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a dominant force in T20I cricket. The explosive left-hander has amassed 708 runs in just 21 matches at a blistering strike rate of 197.21, earning him the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings.

Abhishek further cemented his position with stellar performances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. In a high-stakes Super Fours clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, he smashed 74 off just 39 deliveries, guiding India to a comfortable six-wicket win. His match-winning knock earned him the Player of the Match award.

At just 25, Abhishek has now joined an elite club by becoming only the third Indian cricketer in T20I history to surpass 900 rating points. He currently holds 907 points, trailing only behind Indian teammates Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909), placing him third on the all-time list.

Abhishek in fray for ODIs

After a successful Asia Cup, Abhishek is currently in the fray for ODI cricket as well. As per reports, the selectors are considering him for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Notably, the selectors are reportedly in touch to figure out the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the format, and in case they fail to prove their mettle, Abhishek can be chipped in immediately.

However, there’s no update on Yashasvi Jaiswal and his future in ODI cricket. The youngster was part of the India squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and after that, he was considered for the Zimbabwe series, but with Abhishek coming in, he eventually had to make way.

The Mumbai opener was then expected to open in ODIs after the Rohit and Kohli era, but he is currently behind in the pecking order. However, more is expected to come to light when the squad is announced and how the team management is planning for the ODI World Cup 2027.