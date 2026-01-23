Abhimanyu Easwaran's bizarre run-out controversy: 3 instances when players got out in similar fashion Abhimanyu Easwaran’s rare run-out in the Ranji Trophy drew attention to similar incidents in cricket history, recalling dismissals involving Jonny Bairstow in the 2023 Ashes, Ian Bell in 2011, and Pakistan’s Azhar Ali in 2018.

Kolkata:

Bengal’s Ranji Trophy campaign witnessed an unusual turning point on Thursday when captain Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed in circumstances that surprised players and spectators alike. The incident unfolded during Bengal’s sixth-round fixture against Services, abruptly halting a promising innings that had been built with control and confidence.

Easwaran had progressed smoothly to 81 and appeared well placed to register what would have been the 28th first-class century of his career. The dismissal came not through an attacking stroke or sustained pressure, but through a brief lapse at the end of the 41st over. Services bowler Aditya Kumar delivered a full ball that Sudip Chatterjee played straight back down the pitch. In a moment of misjudgment, Easwaran stepped out of his crease, believing the ball had been gathered and the over and session concluded.

Instead, the ball made contact with the bowler’s fingers and deflected onto the stumps. With Easwaran already outside his ground, Services appealed, prompting the on-field umpires to consult the third umpire. After the review, the decision was given out, ending Easwaran’s stay in the middle. After the end of the day’s play, the Bengal captain took full responsibility for what had happened.

“The innings was going very well, but the mistake I made surprised even me," he said. "Some might feel the opposition could've called me back in the spirit of the game, but there was no question of that. It was entirely my fault. I thought the bowler had collected the ball and instinctively moved forward,” Easwaran said.

Other times when it happened

Ashes 2023

In the 2023 Ashes, England keeper Jonny Bairstow walked out of the crease, considering that the ball was dead and the over was called. However, soon after Australia keeper Alex Carey collected the ball, he threw it to the stumps, with Bairstow out of his crease. After an appeal, the matter was sent to the third umpire, who called it out. Bairstow looked perplexed but had to walk back to the crease. That ignited the Ashes in 2023.

England vs India, 2011

The current incident inevitably drew comparisons with a well-known moment from international cricket, when Ian Bell was run out in similar fashion during the 2011 Trent Bridge Test. On that occasion, India captain MS Dhoni withdrew their appeal after intervention from England captain Andrew Strauss.

Pakistan vs Australia, 2018

On Day 3 of the Test between Pakistan and Australia in Abu Dhabi, Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq were involved in a bizarre run out. The batters realised that the ball had gone to the fence but in reality, it stopped on the way and Mitchell Starc collected it to run Azhar out.