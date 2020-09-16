Wednesday, September 16, 2020
     
Afghanistan cricket bans team owner for making playing XI in T20 league

Kabul Eagles Abdul Latif Ayoubi, who also made his debut for the side, was banned from Shpageeza League on September 14.

New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2020 20:44 IST
Image Source : AFGHANISTAN CRICKET BOARD

Kabul Eagles players celebrate after their win against Speen Ghar Tigers in Kabul on Sunday.

In a strange event that transpired in Afghanistan cricket, a team owner in the Shpageeza League was banned for misbehaviour by the nation’s cricket board (ACB). 

Abdul Latif Ayoubi, who owns team named Kabul Eagles and also made debut as a player in the league, was banned for making the playing XI for his team against Speen Ghar Tigers on September 13.

40-year-old Ayoubi, a right-arm pacer, was banned from the remainder of the Shpageeza League after violating “Articles 9 &18 of the ACB Disciplinary Code, which deals with “misbehaviour with Staff or players, using foul language & damaging property.”

Ayoubi bowled one over in the victory against Tigers, giving away 16 runs and was banned a day after the game by the ACB.

The owner is also accused by fans on the social media of making his relative Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 18-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, the captain of the team.

Sphageeza League has made a name for itself in the country as it features notable Afghanistan internationals. It also featured notable international cricketers such as Hamilton Masakadza, Sikandar Raza while prominent names like Herschelle Gibbs and Adam Hollioake has been part of the support staff.

