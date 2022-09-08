AB de Villiers reacts on Virat Kohli's 71st international 100; Says he knew something was brewing

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli celebrating after his 100 vs AFG.

Virat Kohli scripted history by hitting his 71st international 100 in the Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan. Following the monumental moment, AB de Villiers took to Twitter and congratulated the former Indian captain and RCB teammate.

AB said, 'Virat Kohli dancing again! What a lovely sight'.

He went to say that When he spoke to him yesterday, he knew something was brewing.

Other than AB, many cricketers including fans congratulated Kohli for getting back to his best and finally delivering what was almost three years in the making. To be precise, Kohli's 71st international 100 came after 2 years, 9 months and 16 days.

Here are the other reactions.

The last time, Virat made a century was back in the year 2019 against Bangladesh. Showing his intent from the beginning of the match, Virat hammered Afghanistan's bowling attack and made his first T20I century. It is also the first ever century by a cricketer in the T20I format of Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli's form has been in focus for a long time now. He was going through a lean patch and was criticized for not scoring a century for more than 1000 days. However, in the Super 4 stage match, Kohli's innings silenced the critics in style.

The 33-year-old Kohli remained unbeaten after scoring 122 off 61 balls. He smashed 12 boundaries and six sixes. He dedicated the ton to his wife Anushka Sharma and his daughter Vamika. In the same match, KL Rahul scored a brilliant fifty off 36 balls. However, he was dismissed by Farid Ahmad at a score of 62.

Earlier in the match, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl.

Latest Cricket News