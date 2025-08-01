AB de Villiers' fielding heroics help South Africa Champions qualify for WCL 2025 final South Africa Champions qualified for the final of the World Championship of Legends defeating Australia Champions in the 2nd semi-final after an excellent piece of fielding by star man AB de Villiers in the latter stages of the game.

Birmingham:

The 2nd semi-final of the ongoing WCL (World Championship of Legends) 2025 saw Australia Champions taking on South Africa Champions. The two sides locked horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 31. The clash began with South Africa coming in to bat first, and the side got off to a subpar start as opener Ab de Villiers departed on just six runs.

However, JJ Smuts and Morne van Wyk looked excellent with the bat as they scored 57 and 76 runs, respectively. South Africa Champions posted a total of 186 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Australia, Peter Siddle was the highest wicket taker with four wickets to his name.

D Arcy Short took two wickets, with Brett Lee and Daniel Christian striking once each as well. Aiming to chase down the target, Australia Champions got off to a good start as openers Shaun Marsh and Chris Lynn amassed 25 and 35 runs, respectively. Short added 35 runs on the board, with Christian going unbeaten on a score of 49 runs.

The game went into the last over with Australia Champions requiring three runs off the final delivery, and it was AB de Villiers who came in clutch for his side. Nathan Coulter-Nile played the ball towards long-on, attempting to run the game down, and De Villiers came in running with an inch-perfect throw as South Africa Champions won the game by one run.

South Africa Champions set to face Pakistan Champions in WCL 2025 final

Winning the 2nd semi-final of the tournament South Africa Champions have booked their berth in the summit clash of the competition. The side will be taking on Pakistan Champions in the final for a shot at the title.

It is worth noting that Pakistan Champions were set to take on India Champions in the 1st semi-final, but due to the India players pulling out of the game, Pakistan earned direct qualification. The side will take on South Africa Champions on August 2 for a shot at the title.

