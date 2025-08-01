Karun Nair ends nine-year wait in his career with hard-fought knock against England in fifth Test It was a day of starts and stops at the Oval as India finished on 204/6 in 64 overs. Things could've been worse for the visitors if not for a fighting knock from Karun Nair who might have saved his career. In the process, he ended a nine-year wait in his Test career as well.

London:

For the first time in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England, the bowlers received excessive help from the surface and the batters had to work hard for runs. India yet again lost the toss, for the 15th consecutive time in international cricket, and had to bat in the toughest of conditions. But thanks to Karun Nair, they ended the day with a respectable total of 204 runs for the loss of six wickets. He remained unbeaten on 52 off 98 deliveries with seven fours to his credit and would be key on the second day as well.

This is Nair's first half-century in Test cricket after nine years, and it might have also turned out to be yet another lifeline in his career. With the pitch being green, India opted to play an extra batter in Karun, and the decision worked wonders for the visitors. His triple century came in only the third Test of his career, also against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, back in 2016.

However, the 33-year-old had little to show for his efforts since then in the longest format. He was recalled to the Indian team after an eight-year absence, but Nair couldn't convert his starts in the first three Tests, before eventually being dropped for the fourth Test in favor of Sai Sudharsan.

Nair's highest score after triple century was 40

Before scoring a half-century on the opening day of the ongoing Oval Test, Karun Nair's highest score was 40 that he mustered at Lord's in the first innings of the third Test. Now that he has finally crossed the 50-run mark, the batter will be hoping to reach the three-figure mark.

Nair key for India on Day 2

However, Nair only Washington Sundar as the last proper batter in the middle with India being six down already. The visitors would be hoping for the duo to take India close to the 300-run mark which will be a massive total if the conditions remain the same at the Oval.

