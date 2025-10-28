AB de Villiers feels India should celebrate 'generational combo of talent' Kohli, Rohit Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now feature in only ODIs after having retired from Tests and T20Is. The two put up a match-winning partnership during India's third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

New Delhi:

South Africa legend AB de Villiers called Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma a 'generational combo of talent' and said that the Indian fans should celebrate them for whatever remainder of their careers they have left in them.

Rohit's and Kohli's future has been speculated by cricket fans around the world, with many feeling that they are heading into the twilight of their careers, having retired from Tests and T20Is.

The two legends now play only in ODIs and featured in the three-match series against Australia that India lost 1-2. But Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Series for his 202 runs, including the unbeaten 121 in the third ODI, along with Kohli's unscathed 74 in the final clash in Sydney.

"Rohit, another hundred…Back in the runs (is) the Biscotti, going strong, and I am looking forward to what's sort of ahead," de Villiers said on his Facebook page.

"I honestly just think, if you're a fan of cricket, it's just really time to celebrate players like these. It's not often players like these come across our paths. It's a generational combo of talent that we have here, and it's really necessary for us to celebrate them and to enjoy the last few years, however long they last," he added.

De Villiers, however, termed the critics of the two players as 'cockroaches'. "I don't know what it is about people. I'm not sure if I can call them people. Cockroaches climb out of their holes as soon as players get towards the backend of their careers. Why?" he asked.

"Why do you want to pour negative energy into players that have given their lives literally for their country and this beautiful game of cricket? This is the perfect time to celebrate them (and) not now when they have done well."

"Not now that they have done. They have taken a lot of criticism in the last few months. Everyone is just trying to push them down for what reason, I have no idea," he added.

He stated that the term he used would be for the minority, as he hopes there are not many critics of the duo. "Obviously, I am referring to the minority because I think the majority of people celebrate Rohit and Virat and their incredible careers. And it is a fantastic time to celebrate them once again," he said.