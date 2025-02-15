Aakash Chopra reckons Champions Trophy 2025 could be final ICC event for Rohit-Kohli duo

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The stage is set for yet another edition of the Champions Trophy 2025. The marquee event will kick off on February 19 and will see the best eight teams in world cricket face off in a bid to get their hands on the marquee title. One of the biggest favourites for the competition are undoubtedly Team India.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will hope for a repeat of 2013 as they look to get their hands on the title. Ahead of the tournament, it is clear that Team India will be going into the tournament with several veterans on their side.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is aged 37, whereas Virat Kohli is 36 years old. Furthermore, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also in the twilight of his career at 36 years old. The trio have already announced their retirement from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup win, and according to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, the upcoming Champions Trophy could be the last ICC event for the trio of Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja.

"I am saying with a heavy heart that you are right. There is a strong possibility. The Champions Trophy is about to happen, and after that, there will be another ICC event this year, which is the WTC (World Test Championship) final, and we haven't reached there. So none among Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja will play that,” Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"After that, the ICC event next year is the T20 World Cup, but all three have retired from that format. So all three won't play there as well. The ODI World Cup will be in 2027, which is a bit too far. The world will look very different by 2027. I think the players also feel this could be their last," he added. It is worth noting that India kick off their Champions Trophy campaign by taking on Bangladesh. Both sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20.