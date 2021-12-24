83 Special: Meet the Heroes of India's 1983 World Cup win - Kirti Azad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former India cricketer Kirti Azad

Kirti Azad didn't have a successful outing as he picked just one wicket in the semifinal of the 1983 World Cup against England. In the all-important World Cup final, Azad scored a duck as he was dismissed by Andy Roberts. With the ball, he bowled three overs, giving seven runs.

In a short career, Azad played 7 Tests and 25 ODIs for India with a highest score of an unbeaten 39 in the limited-overs format. In total, the off-spinner accounted 10 international wickets.

On 25 June 1983, India under the leadership of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev scripted history by winning the Prudential World Cup for the maiden time. Lord's was the scene for India's greatest cricketing triumph at the time, as they beat two-time winners West Indies by 43 runs to lift the coveted trophy.

Kapil Dev famously became the first Indian captain to lift the Cricket World Cup as the Indian team basked in glory at the famous Lord's balcony. Their route to the final saw them comfortably make it through Group B with four wins from six, before seeing off hosts England at Old Trafford in the semifinal. India was up against a formidable West Indies in the final - who were on the hunt for a hat-trick of World Cup titles - but was to be shocked by a determined Indian bowling line-up.

Batting first, India were bowled out for a paltry 183 in 54.5 overs, with Kris Srikkanth top-scoring with a 57-ball 38.

Considering the talent in the Windies' ranks, the total looked fairly chaseable. However, fine bowling from India's attack helped skittle their opponents for just 140, thereby sparking wild celebrations at the home of cricket.

Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal were the chief architects of the win, taking three wickets apiece as India recorded a historic 43-run victory.

Indian medium-pacer Roger Binny proved his worth in English conditions as he finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Brief Scores

Jun 25 1983, Prudential World Cup Final, India vs West Indies

Result: India won by 43 runs

India 183 all out (K Srikkanth 38, Sandeep Patil 27, Mohinder Amarnath 26, Andy Roberts 3/32, Malcolm Marshall 2/24); West Indies 140 all out (Viv Richards 33, Jeff Dujon 25, Mohinder Amarnath 3/12, Madan Lal 3/31)