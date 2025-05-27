8 ducks, all out for 2 runs: Team in England loses One-Day game by 424 runs chasing 427 A club cricket team in England registered an embarrassing record as they got bowled out for just two runs, chasing a mammoth target of 427 runs. They lost the One-Day game by a huge margin of 424 runs with eight of their batters registering a duck.

New Delhi:

There have been a lot of low totals registered in the history of cricket. But it doesn't happen every day that a team is skittled for just two runs in a One-Day game with eight of their batters registering a duck. Yes, this has happened in the Middlesex County Cricket League clash between North London CC 3rd XI and Richmond CC 4th XI.

Such was the disparity between the quality of the two teams that North London CC ended up smashing a mammoth 426 runs in their 45 overs for the loss of just six wickets. Daniel Simmons was their best batter, scoring 140 runs with 20 fours and four sixes to his name. The rest of the batters also contributed well as they smacked 46 fours and 10 sixes during their innings.

The bowling from Richmond CC was extremely poor as they conceded a massive 92 extras that included 65 wides and 16 no-balls as well. Akila Wanigabaduge was their best bowler as he conceded runs at an economy of 6 and also picked up two wickets. The rest of the six bowlers conceded at an economy of at least more than 9.5.

After conceding so many runs, Richmond CC batters would've hoped to make amends and have fun on a good pitch. But that wasn't to be as North London's opening bowlers - Thomas Spawton and Matthew Rosson - ripped them apart with a fantastic spell. Rosson picked up five wickets without conceding a single run, while Spawton accounted for three scalps and went for only two runs as Richmond CC were bundled out for just two runs in only 5.4 overs of their innings.

Tom Petrides was the only batter who opened his account for Richmond CC while all the other batters got out for a duck. Thanks to their listless performance, Richmond CC lost the game by a record margin of 424 runs.