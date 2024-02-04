6 and Out: Jake Fraser-Mcgurk displays flashes of brilliance on lightning fast international debut | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Australia's young batting sensation, Jake Fraser-McGurk, experienced quite a riveting international debut on Sunday (February 4) at the Sydney Cricket Ground while playing against West Indies. Fraser-McGurk got the opportunity to bat on a fresh batting deck at the venue and just when it looked like he had moved into the fifth gear, Alzarri Joseph got the better of him.

The 21-year-old went for a wild swipe on the first ball of his international career but failed to connect. The next delivery swung away from him into the wicketkeeper's gloves as he tried to get a feel of it. Unfazed by what had transpired, the youngster danced down the track and played a horizontal bat shot down the ground to get his innings and Australia's scoring chart underway with a boundary.

Joseph angled the third delivery of the over into Fraser-McGurk and the latter unleashed a full-fledged flick to time the ball over the square leg region for a huge six. The strike from the Aussie brought a sense of excitement into the spectators and made a statement that he was willing to dominate proceedings.

However, the sense of anticipation among the spectators died down soon as the debutant was forced to make the long walk back to the pavilion on the delivery that followed.

Joseph bowled a slightly short of a good length delivery and got it to nip away from the right-hander. Fraser-McGurk tried to push it into the covers but only managed to get a feather on it as wicketkeeper Shai Hope accepted the chance gleefully.

Australia's playing XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies playing XI:

Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas