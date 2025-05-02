5 players CSK might release after IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings have had a horrid IPL 2025. The MS Dhoni-led side is currently at the bottom of the points table and it happened for the first time when CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in consecutive years. Keeping that in mind, CSK can release these 5 players.

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings have had a horrid IPL 2025 campaign so far. They are currently at the bottom of the points table and out of the race to qualify for the playoffs. This happened for the first time in IPL history when Chennai failed to make it to the top four in consecutive years. The five-time champions will be desperate to bounce back in the upcoming season, and for that, the MS Dhoni-led side will be hoping to change a few personnel in the team.

Here’s a list of players that the team might release:

5. Vijay Shankar

CSK bought Vijay Shankar for INR 1.2 crore in the mega-auction. He wasn’t part of the playing XI to start with, but made his way after the middle order flopped. The all-rounder scored a half-century against Delhi Capitals, but his poor run of form forced the team management to drop him again. The 34-year-old has played six matches so far this season and scored 118 runs.

4. Devon Conway

New Zealand international Devon Conway had a terrific season with CSK in 2023. He smashed 672 runs in 16 matches and played a vital part in Chennai winning the trophy. The 33-year-old was retained for the 2024 season, but due to an injury, he couldn’t feature. Nevertheless, Chennai once again put their trust in him, buying him for INR 6.25 crore. However, he failed to do justice this season, scoring 94 runs in three matches before getting dropped.

3. Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi was bought for INR 3.40 crore but he has failed to live up to the expectations as well. He was given the role that Ajinkya Rahane had for Chennai in the past but the cricketer struggled to get going. He made 55 runs for Chennai this season before being dropped.

2. Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda made 31 runs in five matches in the ongoing IPL 2025. The 30-year-old was bought for INR 1.70 and featured in the playing XI right away but he didn’t offer much, leading to the team management dropping him. The trio of Vijay Shankar, Tripathi and Hooda flopped extremely and that is arguably the biggest reason behind CSK’s downfall this year.

1. Ravichandran Ashwin

There were plenty of expectations from Ravichandran Ashwin this season. However, the veteran managed to clinch five wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 9.29. The team management put their faith in Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja, which forced them to drop Ashwin from the playing XI. He was bought for INR 9.75 crore and releasing him can help CSK save big money for better players next season.