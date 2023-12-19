47-year-old man shot dead near England cricket team's hotel in Trinidad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England cricket team.

The England cricket team has been put on high alert after a 47-year-old man was shot dead perilously close to its hotel (Hyatt Regency) in Port of Spain (Trinidad) on Monday at around 1:20 am.

As per The Guardian, the incident took place on Wrightson Road and ended up claiming the life of the person who took the bullet.

The incident that unfolded on Monday is one of the several gun-related attacks that have rocked Trinidad and Tobago lately. A major upsurge in crime rate has put Trinidad in the 11th spot in terms of gun deaths per capita.

The shooting has led to a rise in the security of the English players and the England and Wales Cricket Board's security staff has advised the players not to venture outside the hotel premises other than their prescheduled training sessions and the two T20Is that are slated to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday (December 19) and December 21 (Thursday).

Meanwhile, the Three Lions are trailing 2-1 in the ongoing five-match T20I series with two fixtures left to be played. However, a win in the 3rd tie has given them a major boost and is likely to hold them in good stead for the rest of the matches.

England recorded the highest successful T20I run chase ever in the Caribbean when they scaled the mountain of 223 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's Grenada on December 16. Phil Salt (109* runs off 56 balls) and Harry Brook (31* off seven deliveries) emerged as the heroes for the reigning T20 world champions as they took an indisciplined West Indian bowling to task.

Brook aggregated 21 runs in the final over of the game against the experienced Andre Russell to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Salt was awarded the Player of the Match for his heroic ton.

Latest Cricket News