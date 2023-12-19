Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 47-year-old man shot dead near England cricket team's hotel in Trinidad

47-year-old man shot dead near England cricket team's hotel in Trinidad

England are currently on their white-ball tour of the Caribbean and are done with the ODI leg of the series. The scoreline of the ongoing five-match T20I series is 2-1 with the West Indies leading.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2023 7:18 IST
England cricket team.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England cricket team.

The England cricket team has been put on high alert after a 47-year-old man was shot dead perilously close to its hotel (Hyatt Regency) in Port of Spain (Trinidad) on Monday at around 1:20 am.

As per The Guardian, the incident took place on Wrightson Road and ended up claiming the life of the person who took the bullet.

The incident that unfolded on Monday is one of the several gun-related attacks that have rocked Trinidad and Tobago lately. A major upsurge in crime rate has put Trinidad in the 11th spot in terms of gun deaths per capita.

The shooting has led to a rise in the security of the English players and the England and Wales Cricket Board's security staff has advised the players not to venture outside the hotel premises other than their prescheduled training sessions and the two T20Is that are slated to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday (December 19) and December 21 (Thursday).

Meanwhile, the Three Lions are trailing 2-1 in the ongoing five-match T20I series with two fixtures left to be played. However, a win in the 3rd tie has given them a major boost and is likely to hold them in good stead for the rest of the matches.

Related Stories
PBKS coach Trevor Bayliss travels to Dubai for IPL 2024 auction, to miss Sydney Thunder's BBL clash

PBKS coach Trevor Bayliss travels to Dubai for IPL 2024 auction, to miss Sydney Thunder's BBL clash

Selected in England's squad for India Tests? Taylor Swift's viral pic seemingly bowling sparks memes

Selected in England's squad for India Tests? Taylor Swift's viral pic seemingly bowling sparks memes

IPL 2024 auction Live telecast: When and where to watch auction on TV and streaming in India?

IPL 2024 auction Live telecast: When and where to watch auction on TV and streaming in India?

England recorded the highest successful T20I run chase ever in the Caribbean when they scaled the mountain of 223 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's Grenada on December 16. Phil Salt (109* runs off 56 balls) and Harry Brook (31* off seven deliveries) emerged as the heroes for the reigning T20 world champions as they took an indisciplined West Indian bowling to task.

Brook aggregated 21 runs in the final over of the game against the experienced Andre Russell to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Salt was awarded the Player of the Match for his heroic ton.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News