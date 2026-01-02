39-year-old ex-captain makes cut as Zimbabwe announce squad for T20 World Cup 2026 Zimbabwe have been placed in Group B with Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Oman. Zimbabwe had missed out on playing in the 2024 edition as they failed to finish in the top two of the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

New Delhi:

Zimbabwe have named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 with 39-year-old former skipper Graeme Cremer making the cut.

Sikandar Raza will be leading the 15-member squad that features a blend of experience with some youth, too. One of the most exciting talents is the 22-year-old batter Brian Bennett, who has just one single-digit score in his last five T20Is, with three of those being close to half-centuries.

In his last five T20Is against Pakistan and Afghanistan, he narrowly missed half-centuries on three occasions with scores of 49, 49 and 47, while also registering one score above 35, with only one single-digit return.

The bowling department features the likes of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, with spinner Cremer also in the side. Cremer recently made a return to the Zimbabwe side after seven years at 39. He had returned to Zimbabwe last year and delivered impressive performances in club competitions.

Zimbabwe had missed out on playing in the 2024 edition as they failed to finish in the top two of the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Namibia and Uganda had reached the World Cup from the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe have been placed in Group B of the upcoming World Cup with Australia, Ireland, Oman and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe will open their campaign against Oman on February 9 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, followed by their second game against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on February 13. They will lock horns against Ireland on February 17 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The Chevrons will end their league stage with a game against co-hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Zimbabwe squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor