3 players who can replace Ruturaj Gaikwad in CSK squad for IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings came forward and announced that skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an elbow fracture, and here we have a look at three players who could replace Gaikwad in the squad.

In a major development for Chennai Super Kings, it was announced that Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the entirety of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 due to an elbow fracture. In his place, former skipper MS Dhoni will take the helm once more for the five-time champions.

Gaikwad missing out for Chennai Super Kings would prove to be a huge blow for the side, and with CSK having retained Gaikwad for Rs 18 crore, the side will hope to replace him as soon as possible in the side. Gaikwad has been an exceptional player for Chennai over the years, and his injury is a big blow for the side. However, there are many players who could come into Chennai Super Kings’ squad as Gaikwad’s replacement.

Players who can potentially replace Gaikwad for the remainder of IPL 2025

1. Prithvi Shaw

India batter Prithvi Shaw could be a potential replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad in Chennai Super Kings’ squad for the IPL 2025. Shaw, having played in the IPL for the previous few seasons, has been unable to put forth his best performances for the teams. The batter was under the scanner for his issues with fitness, and if CSK can find a way to help Shaw find his form, the star batter could be a good replacement for Gaikwad.

2. Ayush Mhatre

17-year-old Ayush Mhatre could be a player that Chennai Super Kings could bring in as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s replacement in the squad. The Men in Yellow hinted towards a move for Mhatre as they invited him for a trial mid-season recently.

3. Mayank Agarwal

India’s Mayank Agarwal could be another batter who could be a potential replacement of Ruturaj Gaikwad for the remainder of the IPL 2025. It is interesting to note that Agarwal has represented RCB, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings and SRH in the tournament, and being a dependable player, Agarwal’s potential inclusion could be key for CSK.