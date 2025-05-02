3 players who can replace Glenn Maxwell in PBKS squad for IPL 2025 Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025. Punjab Kings are reported to be actively looking for a replacement and these are the three potential cricketers that the team can target.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell suffered a finger injury and is ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Australia international was struggling to make a mark in the tournament, having scored only 48 runs in seven matches he played in the cash-rich league this season. He was dropped from the playing XI at one stage but managed to get back in the match against KKR, which was his last game before the injury ruled him out.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently looking for options to replace Maxwell. Pacer Lockie Ferguson, who is also ruled out, hasn’t been replaced yet but PBKS had a back-up in Xavier Berlett. When it comes to Maxwell, Punjab don’t have a proper backup option. On top of that, Marcus Stoinis hasn’t done well either and the middle order looks shaky. Hence, these are the three players that the team might target to replace Maxwell in order to strengthen the squad and challenge for the title.

3. Steve Smith

Punjab Kings have a special connection with the Australian cricketers - it’s no longer a secret. Keeping that in mind, Steve Smith can be one of the options that the team management can consider. The former Australia captain had a major issue related to his strike rate but things have changed in recent times as he’s playing an aggressive brand of cricket. That can sort the middle order problems in the Punjab team. His experience can also be handy in the business end of the tournament.

2. Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan can be an excellent option to replace Maxwell. He offers batting in the middle order and can also bowl quality spin, which makes him a deadly option to have. He is a veteran in the format and can prove to be the missing piece in Punjab’s jigsaw.

1. Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand international Daryl Mitchell is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League and hence, having him can prove to be a difficult task. However, Punjab can offer him a better contract to sign the cricketer. He can be an excellent addition. The 33-year-old is in good form and is someone who usually deals in boundaries and can bowl some spin as well, if required.