3 overseas cricketers Mumbai Indians are likely to release after Sherfane Rutherford deal Mumbai Indians traded Sherfane Rutherford for INR 2.6 crore from the Gujarat Titans. Following which, the five-time champions will be forced to release a couple of overseas cricketers to make room for Rutherford. Here are three cricketers that are likely to be released.

Mumbai:

In a major trade move, Mumbai Indians have acquired West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal worth INR 2.6 crore. Rutherford, who was previously part of Mumbai’s squad in the IPL 2020 season but didn’t feature in any matches, returns to the franchise with renewed form and experience. The 27-year-old is expected to strengthen Mumbai’s middle order, which struggled for consistency in the previous edition of the tournament.

Following Rutherford’s arrival, Mumbai Indians are likely to release a few overseas players to balance their squad composition and create space for another foreign signing ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Here are three overseas players who could be released on retention day, scheduled for November 15.

3. Reece Topley

Reece Topley is very likely to be released by Mumbai Indians. The England international was bought for INR 75 lakhs, but he featured in only one match in the last edition. He bowled three overs and conceded 40 runs, and wasn’t considered for selection again. Even though he was bought for a cheap amount, Mumbai will look for a possible replacement as their pace bowling unit currently looks stacked.

2. AM Ghazanfar

Mumbai are likely to release AM Ghazanfar, given his heavy price tag. He was bought for INR 4.80 crore, but was eventually ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an injury. Notably, the Hardik Pandya-led side rates the Afghan spinners very highly, but given his high cost, Mumbai might just have to consider letting him leave, and if possible, sign him back in the auction.

1. Corbin Bosch

Mumbai signed Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Lizaad Williams ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The South Africa international played only three matches, scoring 47 runs at a strike rate of 146.87 and also picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.85. With Rutherford signed and expected to play at number six, Bosch won’t fit in the playing XI and keeping him won’t make much sense. Lizaad is also expected to leave.