2020 Lanka Premier League to begin on November 14

The first edition of the Lanka Premier League, a franchise-based domestic competition in Sri Lanka, will begin on November 14. The Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed the new schedule of the tournament on their official website. The final of the tournament will take place on Decmeber 6.

The LPL was originally scheduled to take place between August 28 to September 20, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the island nation. The inaugural edition of the league will take place in three stadiums - Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium.

The league will begin three days after the final of the Indian Premier League, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates. The IPL begins from September 19.

"A local league is welcomed by both players and fans alike as it provide a platform for the players to horn their skills playing alongside top-notch cricketers in the world while provide an opportunity for the local fans to witness some quality cricket on display," the release further said.

Five teams will take part in the LPL 2020, representing the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambula and Jaffna.

