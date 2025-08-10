19-year-old Kwena Maphaka achieves unique feat after fiery four-for against Australia Kwena Maphaka became the youngest pacer to take a T20I four-wicket haul among full members, starring with 4/20 vs Australia. Despite early South African dominance, Tim David's 83 off 52 lifted Australia to 178.

Darwin:

South Africa’s Kwena Maphaka made history by becoming the youngest fast bowler to take a four-wicket haul in a T20I among full member nations. The 19-year-old achieved the feat in the first T20I against Australia in Darwin, finishing with figures of 4/20. His scalps included Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, and Adam Zampa. At just 19 years and 124 days old, Maphaka's standout performance has likely cemented his place in South Africa’s T20I squad.

Ahead of the opening T20I against Australia in Darwin, senior pacer Kagiso Rabada expressed his excitement about sharing the dressing room with rising star Maphaka. The youngster has been turning heads since his standout performances in the U19 World Cup, which earned him a stint with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Although later released, Maphaka found a new home with the Rajasthan Royals.

Australia post 178 runs in first innings

South Africa bowlers had a phenomenal start to the first T20I as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. Rabada gave the early breakthroughs as he picked up the prized wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. The likes of George Linde and Lungi Ngidi supported him well, followed by Maphaka’s rampage as the hosts were reduced to 75/6 at one stage.

Things were not looking well for the Marsh-led side in the middle and that’s then Tim David rose to the occasion and changed the complexion of the match. The flamboyant batter smacked 83 runs off 52 balls to help Australia post 178 runs on the board in the first innings. He was supported briefly by Dwarshius and Nathan Ellis, which helped the team post a respectable total on the board.

The Australia bowlers will now hope to pick wickets at regular intervals to keep the Proteas in check. In the absence of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, Jos Hazlewood will be leading the proceedings.