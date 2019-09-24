Zaheer Khan names one Indian pacer he wants to see in Tests

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan, while talking about India's pace department, has singled out one bowler who he wants to see in the longest format of the game.

In the last few years, Team India’s pace attack has emerged as one of the best in the world. The line-up, led by Jasprit Bumrah, includes the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini, among others across all the formats of the game.

Saini, who made his international debut in the tour to West Indies last month, has impressed in the short span with his raw pace. He is also able to retain his pace with alarming consistency, which has earned him praises.

Even as the Delhi pacer has played only five T20Is so far, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan wants to see him playing in the longest format of the game. Talking to Bangalore Mirror, Zaheer stressed that the Test format ‘suits’ Saini.

“It's important that the guys who are not part of the team are pushing those in the team,” Zaheer said, when asked about the side’s bench strength.

“It's important that the guys on the fringe keep themselves motivated through the chances they get in domestic matches and India A games. I would love to see Umesh come back, I would like to see Saini get a chance in the longer format as that's the format that suits him. Saini has got the pace and consistency in length.”

Zaheer also heaped praises on Jasprit Bumrah, who took major strides in the longest format ever since he made his debut in the whites in January 2018.

“Bumrah, as we all know, is a very special talent. He is now a proven match-winner and the way he has evolved in a short span of time has been phenomenal,” said Zaheer.

“He was ready when he made his Test debut. What played a huge role in that was the fact that he had enough international experience under his belt when he was made to take up the challenge of Test cricket.

“I have always said that if he had that outswinger for the right-handers he will be a nightmare for the batting sides. I am glad that it has happened now. He needs to work on his fitness and keep doing the things that have brought him this far. With experience he will keep getting better and better.”

Bumrah will make a return to the side with the 3-match Test series against South Africa, which is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship. Saini, meanwhile, will represent Delhi in the Vijay Hazare trophy alongside Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.