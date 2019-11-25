'Chahal TV' host impressed with Rohit Sharma's interviewing skills

Image Source : TWITTER Yuzvendra Chahal took a funny jibe at teammate Rohit Sharma after the latter interviewed Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav after the pink ball Test.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday took a funny jibe at his teammate Rohit Sharma who interviewed pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav following India's emphatic victory in their maiden pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens here. Chahal usually interviews Team India players in a show 'Chahal TV' for the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

"Good job by new anchor Rohitaa Sharma. Keep it up youngster," Chahal said while replying on the video tweeted by BCCI.

"Hitman in conversation with Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. Rohit Sharma dons the anchor's hat and quizzes pace duo who steered India to a historic victory in the pink ball Test," BCCI had tweeted the video on Sunday.

During his conversation with Rohit for BCCI, Ishant revealed how he, along with Umesh and Mohammad Shami, had to hit the deck hard in order to extract swing from the pink ball during the Day/Night Test which the hosts won by an innings and 46 runs on Sunday.

"This is very different (from the red ball)," said Ishant about the pink ball. "On the first day, the ball was not swinging at all. We then told each other that neither the ball nor the wicket is such that we will get any swing easily. We have to hit the deck hard on length, especially during the day," he added.

The lanky pacer from Delhi took nine wickets in the match and was adjudged the Man of the Match. He was also declared the Man of the Series for his series haul of 12 wickets at an average of 10.75.

Following their victory against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli's men have consolidated their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship, reaching 360 points.

They will next be playing with the red cherry in New Zealand in February next year when the two teams clash in the two-Test series.