'Ye kis line me aa gaye aap?': Yuzvendra Chahal's Tik-Tok video becomes meme fest on Twitter

With cricketing action coming to a standstill due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, players are forced to stay inside their homes. While Shreyas Iyer is using the time to impress fans with his magic skills, many cricketers are interacting with fans through Q&A sessions on various social media platforms.
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who made his claim to fame off-the-field with Chahal TV, has a significantly active social media presence. The 29-year-old bowler is making Tik-Tok videos nowadays, and on Thursday, shared one of the videos on Twitter.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Clearly, that wasn't a good idea.
In the video, Chahal can be seen with his father.
Watch:
My first TikTok video with dad 🙈🤗 Dad & Son ❤️ #Quarantine #staysafe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DJklsz1bDH— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 26, 2020
The Twitterati trolled Chahal mercilessly for the video, though.
March 26, 2020
March 26, 2020
March 26, 2020
March 26, 2020
March 26, 2020
how many RTs to delete TikTok?— Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) March 26, 2020