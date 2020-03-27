'Ye kis line me aa gaye aap?': Yuzvendra Chahal's Tik-Tok video becomes meme fest on Twitter

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a Tik-Tok video on Thursday which turned into a meme fest on Twitter.

With cricketing action coming to a standstill due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, players are forced to stay inside their homes. While Shreyas Iyer is using the time to impress fans with his magic skills, many cricketers are interacting with fans through Q&A sessions on various social media platforms.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who made his claim to fame off-the-field with Chahal TV, has a significantly active social media presence. The 29-year-old bowler is making Tik-Tok videos nowadays, and on Thursday, shared one of the videos on Twitter.

Clearly, that wasn't a good idea.

In the video, Chahal can be seen with his father.

Watch:

The Twitterati trolled Chahal mercilessly for the video, though.