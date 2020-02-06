'He's a good talent, but you've to give him time': Yuvraj Singh backs Shivam Dube

Image Source : AP/GETTY IMAGES Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has come out in defence of Shivam Dube, who has been criticised for his inconsistent performances of late.

Hardik Pandya has been away from international action for quite some time due to injury, and in his absence, young Shivam Dube is currently the first-choice pace-bowling allrounder in the side. However, Dube has been under-fire of late for his inconsistent performances - both, with the bat and ball.

In the recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand, Dube took two wickets in five matches, while scoring 41 runs in five matches. He also conceded 34 runs in an over in the final T20I of the series.

However, former Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh has backed Dube, stating that the youngster needs to be given time to settle in the Indian team.

"Shivam Dube I think is a good talent, but you have to give him time," Yuvraj told Sport360.

Yuvraj also said that it is early to talk about Hardik Pandya's return and whether he will be able to sustain his pace in the initial few months of return.

"Hardik is coming back from a back injury, and bowling fast after a back injury is going to be tough. So I don’t know how Hardik will turn out.

“Looking at Dube, you have to give the guy a bit of time and we will see in the future who comes out with the consistent performances,” said Yuvraj.

Dube has so far appeared in 13 T20Is for India, scoring 105 runs at an average of 17.50. He made his ODI debut against West Indies in December last year.