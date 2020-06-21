Will put my name for IPL 2021 auctions for sure if I am performing well: Sreesanth

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE File image of S Sreesanth

Having served seven years of suspension due to alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL scandal, talented Indian pacer S Sreesanth is now all set for a return. With his ban ending in September this year, Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has expressed their eagerness to welcome back the pacer, but for Sreesanth, a Ranji Trophy return is only a part of his dream.

Will Sreesanth consider an IPL return by putting his name up for auction for the 2021 edition? "I will put my name for sure if I am performing well, which I think I will," Sreesanth told PTI.

"There are teams which will be interested and I have always told myself that I will again play IPL. That's where I was thrown out and I will make sure I am back on that platform, win matches," said the 37-year-old added.

Sreesanth had played for three IPL franchisees - Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kochi Tuskers - featuring in a total of 44 matches between 2008 and 2013 and picked 40 wickets.

Sreesanth wants to be back in the IPL, to not just face his fears, but also own the stage in a bid for some redemption.

"The only place through which I can give an answer is through IPL even if I play for India. I want to face the fear and that's the only way to live life.

"Most of my fear was about what would people say when I play my next cricket match. I am sure all those people will realise what I went through and who are behind it," he said.

"Everything will come out sooner or later. I will make sure that I have that much performance to get picked," Sreesanth asserted.

Earlier on Saturday, Sreesanth said that while he is willing to play for Team India once again if an opportunity comes his way, he is not back in the Kerala Ranji set up to compete.

"I'm not here to compete, I'm just here to help and share my experiences and in that process, if the selectors give me a chance then why not, I would like to play the 2021 Test Championships final if India plays in it," he told the New Indian Express.

