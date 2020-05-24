Will miss playing in front of huge crowd, fans bring their own aura: Shikhar Dhawan

Image Source : PTI Dhawan is also optimistic of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League taking place. IPL 2020, which was slated to begin from March 29 onwards, has been suspended indefinitely by BCCI owing to the virus.

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan admitted that players will miss playing in front of huge crowd if tournaments are held behind closed doors in post-COVID-19 world. Sports organisations and bodies are contemplating the idea of hosting in empty stadiums in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus, with Germany's football league Bundesliga already resuming action with spectators.

Dhawan said this during an Instagram Live with Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews.

"Obviously, we are going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd if tournaments take place behind closed doors, the fans bring their own charm and aura, but at the same time it would be an opportunity as we have been sitting at our homes for two months now," Dhawan told Mathews.

"Once we go back, we all will be very hungry to play and perform for our teams, it is going to be good fun, at the end of the day, when we are playing, it is always a good feeling," he added.

Dhawan is also optimistic of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League taking place. IPL 2020, which was slated to begin from March 29 onwards, has been suspended indefintely by BCCI owing to the virus.

"Hopefully, the IPL will happen, I always think in a positive manner, it will be really good if the tournament goes ahead, the security of everyone will need to be taken care of, if it happens, it will really good as it brings a lot of positivity," said Dhawan who would be representing Delhi Capitals.

"It's very important that some sports return to improve the environment and mood, it will have a huge impact if the IPL returns," he added.

Dhawan had returned to Delhi in 2019 and scored 521 runs at 33.42 after a few successful seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

