West Indies A vs India A: Shivam Dube, Wriddhiman Saha lead India A fightback after top-order failure

Image Source : YOUTUBE India A took the lead over West Indies A, thanks to a heroic effort from Shivam Dube and Wriddhiman Saha on the second day of the unofficial test.

All-rounder Shivam Dube shined with the bat to revive India A’s innings against West Indies A in the second day of the unofficial test match at North Sound.

Dube scored 71, building a 124-run partnership with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who remained not out at the end of the day’s play on 61.

Earlier, openers Priyank Panchal and number three Shubman Gill squandered their promising starts, while captain Hanuma Vihari was also dismissed on 31 after making a strong start to his innings.

India A’s innings further took a hit when KS Bharat was caught by Chemar Holder on his very first ball.

However, Dube and Saha built a solid partnership to put the side back on track, and eventually taking a lead over Windies A at the end of the day.

India A resumed the day at 70 for one, struggled to score 64 runs in 26.4 overs in the morning session and trail West Indies A by 94 runs.

Both Panchal (49 off 115) and Gill (40 off 87) played loose shots to be dismissed. While Panchal was trapped in front off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, Gill went for a big shot off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall only to top-edge it at the stroke of lunch.

On day one, India were comfortably placed after bowling out West Indies A for 228.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was the pick of the bowlers for India A, returning impressive figures of 5 for 62 in 22 overs.

Bowling first after the hosts decided to bat, India A were well served by their seamers and spinners, who they did not give West Indies A any leeway to reduce them to 97 for five.

Right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/61) did the early damage before Nadeem ran through the middle-order to bowl out the hosts in 66.5 overs in the final session on Wednesday.

Brief Scores:

West Indies A: 228 all out in 66.5 overs.

India A: 299/8 in 99 overs (Shivam Dube 71, Wriddhiman Saha 61*; Miguel Cummins 3/36).

(With inputs from PTI)