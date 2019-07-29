Image Source : ANI TWITTER We will be happy if Ravi Shastri stays as coach: Virat Kohli

Captain Virat Kohli on Monday said he is in favour of Ravi Shastri continuing as the coach of the Indian cricket team despite the criticism that followed their semi-final ouster from the ICC World Cup.

The Indian coaching staff, currently led by Shastri, was given a 45-day extension after their contract expired at the end of the 2019 World Cup in England.

"Well, the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) has not contacted me on this. But all of us share a great camaraderie with Ravi bhai and would definitely be very happy (with him around)," Kohli told reporters ahead of leaving for the West Indies tour.

"But as I had said, it's on the CAC to decide (how to go about it)."

The interviews of applicants for India's head coach are likely to take place on August 13 and/or August 14. The deadline for filing the applications for the head coach and support staff is July 30.