We missed out the real champion: Rohit Sharma reacts after Mumbai share his, Suresh Raina's MI-CSK combined XI

India's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma on Thursday expressed his regret over not mentioning the "real champion" in his and Suresh Raina's combined IPL XI comprising players from Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Rohit later tweeted saying that he forgot to include Lasith Malinga in their XI.

Raina and Rohit on Tuesday selected their combined playing XI comprising players from Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians during an Instagram Live discussion.

The two named legendary batters Sachin Tendulkar and Matthew Hayden as their opening pair while going in with Faf du Plessis at No.3 to form the top-order lineup. The middle-order comprised of Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Kieron Pollard. They then named three all-rounders as part pf their lineup - Dwayne Bravo, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. And finished their bowling lineup with Jasprit Bumrah and Harbhajan Singh.

Here's the playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh.

Mumbai Indians on Thursday shared the video of their combined XI following which Rohit replied saying, "We missed out the real champion, Mali my bad."

We missed out the real champion, Mali my bad — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 13, 2020

Malinga was recently named as IPL's Greatest of All Time bowler by a panel of cricketers on Star Sports and had even bowled a crucial final over to help Mumbai defeat Chennai to win their fifth title last year.

