Watch: Shoaib Akhtar's toe-crushing reply to Ali Zafar's challenge

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar continued his funny banter with Pakistan singer/actor Ali Zafar on social media. Shoaib Akhtar, who was one of the fastest bowlers of his era, is currently very active on social media for sharing his views on Pakistan and Indian cricket match points.

Recently, Akhtar and Zafar were locked in a war of words as the renowned Pakistan actor challenged Akhtar for a game of cricket. Both of them shared a series of tweets to increase the intensity of the challenge for fans on social media.

On Wednesday, Zafar took to Twitter and shared a video, where he bowled a bouncer to Akhtar, which left the former cricketer in shock. It was a well-directed bouncer from Akhtar with sheer pace.

Zafar wrote: "Was born ready. Ball touch kerne ki baat ki thee sir aapne. That may have been slightly over 172 mph. @shoaib100mph"

Was born ready. Ball touch kerne ki baat ki thee sir aapne. That may have been slightly over 172 mph. @shoaib100mph https://t.co/Sa4F6znLXj pic.twitter.com/hOnUub3Xuy — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 4, 2019

Fans were pretty impressed with Zafar efforts as they praised the clean bowling action of the actor.

Akhtar took his sweet revenge on Thursday as he bowled Zafar with his toe crushing yorker which left the later fumed. The Rawalpindi express turned back the clock and Zafar throw the bat in disappointment.

Akhtar wrote, "Ye wo yorker hai jis se baray baray burj ultay hain jani @AliZafarsays. My fans can tag all those 'burj' and tell you."

Ye wo yorker hai jis se baray baray burj ultay hain jani @AliZafarsays .



My fans can tag all those 'burj' and tell you. https://t.co/Vue2V28T58 pic.twitter.com/DQxTNucSNp — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 4, 2019

The Rawalpindi Express is currently running his Youtube Channel which is a big hit worldwide, where he shares his views on the current crop of cricketers and about the latest happenings going around in cricket world.