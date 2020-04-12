WATCH: Irfan Pathan enjoys watching highlights of 2007 World T20 final with father

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Irfan Pathan with his father

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Sunday shared a video on his social media account wherein he is seen watching the highlights of the 2007 World T20 final in South Africa between India and Pakistan, along with his father Mehmood Khan Pathan.

In the video, Irfan is seen watching the highlights of the final where he is spotted taking the wicket of Younis Khan with a stunning inswinger.

"Kyu barabar hai?" Irfan asked his father after watching the dismissal.

"Abbas’s happiness as if I have just taken a wicket... #father #love #2007 #worldcup," Irfan captioned the video.

Irfan played a key role for India in that match taking three wickets for just 16 runs as Pakistan were bowled out for 152 runs. India had won the match by five runs at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. MS Dhoni-led Team India hence lifted the maiden T20 World Cup and Irfan was given the Player of the Match award. In the tournament, he bagged 10 wickets in seven games.