Watch: David Warner shares hilarious behind-the-scenes video of shoot with Bhuvneshwar, Williamson

Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner on Sunday shared hilarious behind-the-scenes footage of an ad-shoot for the IPL franchise with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kane Williamson. Warner has been significantly active on social media since cricket came to a halt due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus around the globe.

Taking to Instagram, Warner wrote, "This just made me laugh behind the scenes of a shoot last year with these two @imbhuvi @kane_s_w @sunrisershyd gee we all have rhythm."

The trio can be seen grooving to the beats while Bhuvneshwar Kumar acts like he's driving a car.

Warner is actively involved with fans on his social media accounts and keeps posting videos of him dancing with his family to Indian music. Last week, he shared a video of him and his wife Candice dancing to 'Butta Bomma', a Telugu song.

He is also hosting a live talk show in collaboration with SRH, "Warner's Corner', where he interviews his fellow teammates from the franchise.

Under normal circumstances, the Australian batsman would be leading the side in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, with COVID-19 outbreak around the globe, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely.

