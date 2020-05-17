Watch: After Tendulkar's 'blindfold' version, Rohit Sharma goes creative in #KeepItUp challenge

Image Source : TWITTER/IMRO45 Indian opener Rohit Sharma took to his official social media profile to post his version of #KeepItUp challenge.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday posted his own version of '#KeepItUp' challenge, which is doing the rounds ever since Yuvraj Singh posted it earlier this week. The former Indian all-rounder nominated Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh to complete the challenge.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Rohit Sharma wrote, "There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I’m committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home."

In the video, Rohit bounces a rather large ball on the handle of the bat. He has further nominated his teammates Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant to take part in the challenge.

Watch:

There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I’m committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home. pic.twitter.com/P3LlCIJHma — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 17, 2020

Earlier, Tendulkar also completed the challenge on Saturday. However, he did it with a blindfold. You can watch the batting great completing the challenge here.

Under normal circumstances, Rohit Sharma would currently be leading the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the tournament to be suspended indefinitely.

The restrictions around the country are expected to be considerably eased, based on the situation in each city. There have been reports that BCCI may allow outdoor training for players after following the government guidelines for the fourth nationwide lockdown.

However, BCCI official Arun Dhumal said earlier this week that the condition in Mumbai doesn't allow for outdoor training, and the restrictions are unlikely to be eased in the city in near future. With both, Rohit Sharma and Indian captain Virat Kohli based in Mumbai, it is unlikely that the duo would be returning to outdoor training anytime soon.

