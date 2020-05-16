Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
Watch: A challenge with a twist! Sachin Tendulkar wins internet with his version of #KeepItUp challenge

Sachin Tendulkar completed Yuvraj Singh's #KeepItUp challenge, and nominated the former Indian all-rounder back to complete his version of the same.

New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2020 17:21 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACHINTENDULKAR

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar completed Yuvraj Singh's #KeepItUp challenge, and nominated the former Indian all-rounder back to complete his version of the same.

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday completed the "#KeepItUp challenge" given by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. However, there was a slight twist in how Tendulkar completed the challenge.

Like Yuvraj, Sachin too bounced the ball on the edge of his bat. However, he did it with a blindfold! He has now challenged Yuvraj to repeat the challenge in the same manner.

Taking to his official Instagram profile, Tendulkar wrote, "I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe!"

Watch:

I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!!👀🙅🏻‍♂️😉 All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe!

Reacting to Tendulkar's incredible challenge, Yuvraj commented, "I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try."

However, in the second video on the same post, Tendulkar cheekily shows the 'recipe' on how he did it and asked Yuvraj Singh to follow the same.

Earlier, Yuvraj started the #KeepItUp challenge as a campaign to stay at home. "In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak," Yuvraj tweeted while also sharing a video. 

