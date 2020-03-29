Wasim Jaffer picks all time IPL XI, MS Dhoni to lead

Image Source : @CHENNAIIPL/INSTAGRAM MS Dhoni during practice session for Chennai Super Kings earlier this month

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Sunday picked his all-time best to form a playing XI from the 12 past seasons of the Indian Premier League while also adding an extra 12th man to the lineup. Jaffer selected veteran Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings leader MS Dhoni as the team's captain.

According to the team, Chris Gayle from Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will open the batting with Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina at No.3 and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli at No.4. Dhoni, Andre Russell, and Hardik Pandya will be the three power hitters for Jaffer's team in the middle-order lineup.

Rashid Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin will form the spin combination while the Mumbai Indian pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga will be the two frontline pacers. Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja has been added as the 12th man.

IPL has been suspended until April 15 owing to the rise in coronavirus concerns across India. Although with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for a 21-day nation-wide lockdown last week it seems highly unlikely that BCCI would be able to organise the IPL.