VVS Laxman names two players 'who didn't play for India as much as they should have'

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has named two Indian players who should've played more for India.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman mentioned two Indian cricketers who, according to him, should've played more for the Indian side during their prime. Laxman mentioned India's domestic cricket stalwarts Wasim Jaffer and Murali Kartik.

Laxman has been paying tributes to his former teammates in a series of tweets, acknowledging their contribution to the Indian team throughout their careers.

Talking about Jaffer and Kartik, Laxman wrote, "They didn’t play for India as much as they should have, but @WasimJaffer14 and @kartikmurali extended their romance with the sport through Ranji Trophy and county cricket respectively. They are the pioneers of a generation which chose to write its own cricketing destiny."

Wasim Jaffer represented India in 31 Tests and two ODIs. Primarily a player for the side in the longest format of the game, he was an integral part of the side in 2006 and 2007, making valuable contributions during India's tours to West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh, and in the home series against Pakistan. He last played for the side in 2008 against South Africa.

A stalwart in domestic cricket, Jaffer became the first batsman in Ranji Trophy to reach the 11,000-run mark in November 2018. He remains the highest run-getter in the competition's rich history. (ALSO READ: 'Best fast bowling attack we have had': Dravid hails Indian pace bowlers)

Murali Kartik, meanwhile, played 8 Tests, 37 ODIs and a single T20I for India between 2000 and 2007. He is best-remembered for his match-winning performance in the final ODI the seven-match home series against Australia in 2007. He took six wickets and remained unbeaten on 21 in the chase to secure a thrilling two-wicket victory for the side.

Kartik has 644 wickets in first-class cricket. He represented Lancashire, Middlesex, Somerset and Surrey in his many County stints.

