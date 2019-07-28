Virat Kohli to not hold pre-departure press conference ahead of West Indies tour

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India will leave on Monday to play a full series, which include three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches against the West Indies.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will not address the media for the pre-departure press conference, which usually takes place before every overseas tour.

A BCCI source privy to the developments said that there was no window for the press conference.

"There will be no pre-departure press conference by the Indian team leaving for the West Indies. There is no window for a press conference ahead of the departure. We tried but it was not possible," the source told news agency ANI.

The first two T20Is will take place in Florida in the United States, with both the teams coming back to the Carribean for the final game of the series.

Shikhar Dhawan, who missed a large part of the 2019 World Cup with a thumb injury, has made a comeback in the side, while Dinesh Karthik has been excluded from the limited-overs format.

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are rested for T20Is and ODIs, but the former is included in the Test matches as the series marks the beginning of India's campaign in the World Test Championship.