Image Source : AP Virat Kohli's idea to keep Test cricket alive in India: "Five Test centres. Period"

After moderate turnouts in Vizag, Pune and Ranchi, Team India skipper Virat Kohli was of the opinion that Test cricket in India should stick to five centres as that will keep Test cricket alive in India.

He resorted to foreign tours, saying that the team knows where they are playing and can prepare accordingly and therefore, India should follow suit and look to rotate venues in limited-overs cricket instead of Tests.

"In my opinion, we should have five Test centres. Period. I agree (about) state associations, rotation, giving games and all that, that is fine for T20 and one-day cricket, but Test cricket, teams coming into India should know they're playing at these five centres.

So that becomes a challenge already when you are leaving their shores, because when we go to any place, we know we are having four Test matches at these avenues," Kohli said the post-match press conference.

Currently, India have 21 stadiums where international cricket is played, with 31 other venues, where games are not played.

Test cricket much like other formats is rotated across the country and pitches continue to be a talking point, with some turning, some not so and some playing completely opposite to what it was thought it would.

However, India continue to dominate with conditions favouring the hosts.

Kohli's concern are legit as India seem to dominate every other team coming to tour this part of the subcontinent and have continued to win series one after the other. India's 3-0 whitewash over South Africa was their first-ever over the Proteas and 11th series victory on the trot at home.

Next in line for Kohli's men will be Bangladesh, who will play two Test matches, which will also be a part of the World Test Championships.