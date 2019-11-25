Impossible to outrun him: Virat Kohli hails THIS Indian player's speed in conditioning sessions

Image Source : TWITTER/VIRAT KOHLI Indian captain Virat Kohli shared a picture from the team's conditioning sessions, praising his teammate on his running speed.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is on cloud nine after successive Test series wins against West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh in the World Test Championship. India sits comfortably at the top of the table with seven wins in as many games, scoring 360 points. India's next assignment in the longest format of the game comes in February, when the side plays against New Zealand away.

Virat Kohli is often credited with bringing about a fitness revolution in the Indian team. His excessive focus on fitness has also inspired his fellow teammates. It comes as no surprise that the current Indian team is one of the best fielding sides in the world at the moment.

And so, the Indian captain took to Twitter to hail the side's group conditioning sessions. In a post, he also revealed the name of the player who is 'almost impossible' to outrun during the sessions.

"Love group conditioning sessions. And when Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja is in the group, it’s almost impossible to outrun him," Virat wrote. He posted a picture of him taking part in one of the sessions alongside Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Love group conditioning sessions. And when Jaddu is in the group, it’s almost impossible to outrun him 😃👌. @RishabhPant17 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/QMK4nysoFh — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 25, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja, who is arguably the best fielder in the world at the moment, plays for the side in all the three formats. Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, is struggling with form but continues to be the first-choice wicketkeeper in the limited-overs format for the team. In Tests, he is currently a back-up to Wriddhiman Saha.

Team India will return to action in December when the side takes on West Indies in three-match T20I and ODI series.