Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Sachin Tendulkar makes his pick

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Steve Smith

Ever since Steve Smith's impressive return through a record-breaking Ashes campaign last summer in England, analysts and fanatics of the sport have once again gone back to the question of who among Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the former Aussie captain is the better batsman. And on Friday, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar put forth his opinion on the debate.

Sachin picked his 'friend' Kohli over Smith with the explanation that 'let an Indian guy pick an Indian' although he admitted that he refrains from comparing two cricketers and wants the cricketing fraternity to enjoy the two players.

"I think I'd leave Steve Smith to be on the other side. Virat (Kohli) has been my friend. I would pick Virat. I basically don't like getting into comparisons. People have tried comparing me with a number of guys and I've said, 'just leave us alone' and that's what I maintain," he said on Friday in Sydney ahead of the Bushfire Cricket Bash, where he will be coaching Ricky Ponting’s XI.

"Let’s not get into comparisons and let us enjoy what both those individuals are doing. They are entertaining the entire cricketing world and it’s a joy for us to watch. But when it comes to picking, I think let an Indian pick an Indian guy,” he added.

Tendulkar was, however, full of praise for Australia's newest sensation, Marnus Labuschagne.

“I happened to be watching the second Test match at Lord’s between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne’s second innings,” Tendulkar said. “I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, ‘This player looks special’".