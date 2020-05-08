Image Source : BCCI.TV Magical moments will be difficult to come by: Virat Kohli opines on cricket behind closed doors

Cricket behind closed doors is one of the possibilities when the game resumes post the coronavirus pandemic. Team India skipper Virat Kohli gave his opinion on playing behind closed doors and claims it as a possible situation.

"It's quite a possible situation, it might happen, I honestly don't know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans," said Kohli while speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Connected' show.

Kohli said that cricket will be played with good intensity, even in closed doors but the feeling of the crowd will be missed.

"I know it will be played at a very good intensity but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are very difficult to recreate," said the 31-year-old.

Kohli doubted that the magical moments will be difficult to come by if cricket is played behind doors.

"Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created. We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by," he added.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 2.6 lakh lives across the world, a spate of series and tournaments, including the IPL 2020, have been postponed indefinitely.

After the German football league - Bundesliga is announced to resume from May 16, sports fans are elated and expect other sports to resume soon, even behind closed doors.

However, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier, said that there will be no cricket in the country for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus pandemic.

