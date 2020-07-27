Virat Kohli has 'set the standard' for fitness, no one trains like him: India's former physiotherapist

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Now, India's former physiotherapist John Gloster has also hailed Kohli, saying that he is second-to-none when it comes to fitness standards.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has brought about a fitness revolution in the side. His passion for fitness has inspired his own teammates, who have, on occasions, acknowledged that they look up to the Indian captain.

Now, India's former physiotherapist John Gloster has also hailed Kohli, saying that he is second-to-none when it comes to fitness standards.

“The good thing about Virat Kohli is that he is fitness conscious. The way he trains isn’t like how everyone else trains. Everybody has to train individually,” Gloster told the New Indian Express.

“Fitness is non-negotiable in the modern game of cricket. Virat has set the standard and if you want to compete on the international stage, you have to be fit.”

Gloster, who was India's physiotherapist between 2005 and 2008, is now at the same position at Rajasthan Royals. He has been with the franchise since the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gloster also hailed Australia's Steve Smith, who has been a key figure for the Royals over the past few seasons in the league.

“Steve is a natural athlete. He has a solid foundation on fitness and he works on that. He is also a smart trainer. He understands that each format of the game requires a particular workload and works accordingly,” said Gloster.

Gloster further added that the lockdown has provided the players a chance to work on their basics.

“This is a good opportunity for them to build on that,” Gloster said. “Given that we don’t have much time to go back to working on some of the basics, this (lockdown) is a great chance for the players to work on stability, work on their basics – power and mobility, and ultimately like I said, building the platform, building the foundations. Once we all get together, we can start implementing speed training."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage