Virat Kohli close to ban after receiving demerit point against South Africa

Image Source : BCCI Indian captain Virat Kohli is now close to a ban as he received a demerit point after the 3rd T20I against South Africa.

India captain Virat Kohli received a warning and one demerit point for violating ICC Code of Conduct when he made an inappropriate shoulder contact with pacer Beuran Hendricks during the third T20 International against South Africa here.

Kohli was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct in the match which South Africa won by nine wickets on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of India's innings, when Kohli made contact with bowler Beuran Hendricks while taking a run.

"Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match'," the ICC said in a statement.

JUST IN: Virat Kohli reprimanded for inappropriate physical contact during third 🇮🇳 v 🇿🇦 T20I.#INDvSA https://t.co/ycfZaERCgC — ICC (@ICC) September 23, 2019

The Indian captain has now been given three demerit points by the International Cricket Council in the past two years, which means that he is now closer to a ban.

If Virat gets another demerit point by January 16, 2020, it would result in a ban of either a Test or two ODIs, according to the demerit point system.

India have a tight home schedule ahead as the side hosts South Africa for a three-match Test series, which will be a part of the World Test Championship. It will be followed by series against Bangladesh, West Indies, and Australia.