Virat Kohli a 'tinker-man', but his record as captain up there with best there's ever been: Nasser Hussain

Virat Kohli is considered as one of the best batsmen of modern-day cricket but his captaincy has been under the scanner in ICC tournaments. Under Kohli's captaincy, Team India was closer to win two ICC tournaments in 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup but they lost in the finals and semifinals respectively.

Former England captain Nasser Husain feels Kohli's record as a captain is right up there with the best there's ever been.

Hussain loves that Kohli is his "own man", very different from 'Ice Man' Mahendra Singh Dhoni, there are areas where he would like the Indian captain to improve.

"So, he's his own man, he's got better at certain things or still certain areas I'd like to see Kohli improve on. I call him the 'tinker man'.," Hussain told Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected'.

Hussain believes Kohli tinkers a lot with things like selection process and change in fielding.

"Every over, you have to change the field, he is running up changing things, he tinkers a little bit too much. Selection - I know people say what's that got to do with Kohli, but you got to have a selection plan.

"I think India did a lot of things well, I'm not sure selection is one of them," Hussain said.

In fact, Hussain also spoke about India not having a permanent number four in the World Cup, which hurt the team's chances.

"Coming to a World Cup, not knowing who your No. 4 is when you got so many great batsmen in India, there are selection issues that need to be sorted out, but the whole point of captaincy is to win games of cricket.

"And if you look at Kohli's record as a captain, it is right up there with the best there's ever been," Hussain said.

