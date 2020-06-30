'A very important milestone on our journey as Test side': Virat Kohli remembers 2014 Adelaide Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli remembered the 2014 Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, where he scored twin centuries.

Indian captain Virat Kohli took a trip down the memory lane on Tuesday to recall the 2014 Adelaide Test against Australia. He said that it was an "important Test" on the side's journey to become a successful team in the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli scored a century in both the innings of the Test as India came within the grasp of a famous victory at Adelaide. However, apart from Murali Vijay (99), no other batsman could support Kohli at the other end as India faced a 48-run loss in the game.

"Throwback to this very special and important Test in our journey as the Test team that we are today. Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too," Kohli said in an Instagram post along with a photo from the game.

"Although we didn't cross the line being so close, it taught us that anything is possible if we put our mind to it because we committed to doing something which seemed very difficult to begin with but almost pulled it off. All of us committed to it.

"This will always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a Test side," he added.

There was significant pressure on Virat Kohli in particular in the build-up to the Australian tour. In India's previous overseas series against England, Kohli underperformed with the bat, failing to register a single half-century throughout the four Tests. (ALSO READ: Harbhajan shares stunning compilation of Dravid's reflex catches)

However, he made an incredible comeback to form in Australia. In the very first Test in Adelaide, Kohli, who was also leading the side in the absence of MS Dhoni, scored twin centuries in the game, registering scores of 115 and 141.

India eventually lost the four-match series 0-2. However, in 2018/19, under Kohli, India became the first Asian team to register a Test series win Down Under, defeating Tim Paine's men 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage