'Wow, just wow!': Harbhajan Singh shares compilation video of Rahul Dravid's stunning reflex catches

India's veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a compilation video of Rahul Dravid's stunning catches during his cricket career. Dravid leads the charts for most catches by an Indian fielder (333 catches in 504 international matches). Overall, he remains at fourth position, only behind Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, Australia's Ricky Ponting and South Africa's Jacques Kallis.

Arguably the safest pair of hands in the Indian team during his era, Dravid made his reputation as an excellent slip-catcher for spinners like Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble during the peak of his career. He also served as a wicketkeeper in the ODI format to fill-in for the place in absence of consistent wicketkeeper-batsmen in the side.

On Monday, Harbhajan posted a two-minute video of Dravid taking some incredible catches throughout his career at various positions.

Another Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin was also in awe of the catches shown in the video. He simply wrote, "Wow !! just wow," quoting the tweet from Harbhajan.

Dravid was one of the mainstays in the Indian team across all the formats of the game ever since he made his international debut in 1996 at Lord's against England. The Karnataka batsman also went on to lead the Indian team from 2005-2007. (ALSO READ: Ashwin takes funny dig at Warner after India bans TikTok)

He represented India in 164 Test matches, scoring 13,288 runs at an average of 52.7. He is also one of the few players to have scored over 10,000 runs for the country in the ODI format (10,889), playing in 344 matches.

