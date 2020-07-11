Umesh Yadav joins Ishant Sharma for 'great workout session', shares video

Image Source : AP Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav joined veteran speedster Ishant Sharma for a training session in the capital city amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The two also shared pictures and videos on Instagram from their training sessions.

Ishant is a resident of Delhi and Umesh, in a recent interview revealed that he has been staying at his in-laws in Delhi.

In the video shared by Ishant, the two can be seen sprinting down the ground together. "Guess who joined me for a great workout session today? Ishant captioned his pictures and video that he shared.

In the video shared by Umesh, the pacer can be seen running and doing high knees with weights attached to his body."Felt great to get some training done in the park. With belief one can achieve one's goal," Umesh wrote.

Most Indian cricketers like Kuldeep Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal among many others have already begun their training amid the lockdown.

India's next assignment will the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia starting December 3, following which they will also play three ODIs.

