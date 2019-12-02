Monday, December 02, 2019
     
  5. Team India's squad for 2020 U-19 World Cup announced, Priyam Garg to lead

The BCCI on Monday announced India's squad for the upcoming 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

The BCCI on Monday announced India's squad for the 2020 U-19 World Cup, scheduled to take place in South Africa. The tournament begins on January 17, with the final being played at Potchefstroom on Feburary 9. Priyam Garg will lead the 15-member Indian team in the tournament.

India are placed in Group A, alongside Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Squad: Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Jurel (vice-captain/wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Shashwat Rawat, Divyang Joshi, Shubhang Hedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil

(More to follow..)

