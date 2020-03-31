Tim Paine ready to 'fully support' Steve Smith's captaincy return

Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith of Australia speaks to Tim Paine of Australia during day three of the 1st Specsavers Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston on August 03, 2019 in Birmingham

Steve Smith's captaincy ban finished on Monday, implying that he can now eligible to become the captain of the Australian cricket team once again. And incumbent Test skipper Tim Paine is all ready to help Smith in his return to captaincy.

Cricket Australia had imposed a two-year captaincy ban on Steve Smith for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that took place in March 2018 in South Africa. The suspension ended on March 29 making him eligible for the post once again.

Paine admitted that he is yet to have a serious talk with Smith over the responsibilities, but also added that he is happy to help the younger one.

"I haven't had that conversation with Smithy [Steve Smith], I probably will at some stage no doubt but I think that he's back captaining the [Indian Premier League's] Rajasthan Royals and captaining in [English competition] The Hundred, it's something that he loves doing," ICC quoted Paine.

"If Steve Smith decides that's the way he wants to go then I'd fully support him in trying to again."

Australia will next face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting June but with the rising concern over coronavirus across the world, the contest is most likely to be postponed or cancelled.

"You don't have to be Einstein to realise that it's probably unlikely, particularly in June. Whether it's cancelled completely or it's pushed back we're not quite sure at the moment.

"I think all players would be in favour of trying to finish that anyway we can [but] if it doesn't happen, there are bigger issues in the world and missing a few Test matches isn't going to hurt us," he added.