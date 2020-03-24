This day, that year: When Yuvraj Singh's magical performance ended Australia's World Cup hopes in 2011

Image Source : GETTY Yuvraj Singh

The match had everything - century from the mighty Ricky Ponting, fifties from Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir, yet it was Yuvraj Singh's sensational double act that stole the show to help India beat the defending champions in Ahmedabad and set up a blockbuster semifinal clash against Pakistan.

Chasing the target of 261, Sachin and Gambhir had set the platform with their respective half-centuries before the middle-order began to choke with dismissals of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. But Yuvraj resisted the attack from the Aussies and led the charge with his 65-ball 57 laced with eight boundaries, while being ably supported by a 28-ball 34 from Suresh Raina to help India win by 5 wickets.

Earlier in the same evening, he took two crucial wickets - Brad Haddin and Michael Clarke - to help India reduce Australia to a total of 260 on the dry turning Ahmedabad track.

"I don't know about hitting any purple patch, but the pressure today, playing Australia, it was something else. When Dhoni got out, I knew we still had Raina to come, and thought if we added 40 odd runs it would be good. I told Gautam (after the run-out) I am not Virender Sehwag, I can't run like that ... Well, may be it was my fault. I have gone through a tough year, but coming into the World Cup, getting that 50 against England, it was good. 260 was a good score, Ponting batted outstandingly but we chased well," Yuvraj had said after India's win which set up a semifinal clash with Pakistan.

India eventually went on to win the World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai. India became the second team to win the World Cup title at home.