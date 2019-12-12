Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Team India, West Indies team reach Chennai for first ODI

Team India, West Indies team reach Chennai for first ODI

The two teams will face off in the first match of the three-match ODI series after the host won the T20 International series 2-1 on Wednesday in Mumbai.

PTI PTI
Chennai Published on: December 12, 2019 17:13 IST
india vs west indies ODI
Image Source : TWITTER

Team India captain Virat Kohli with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja

India and West Indies team players arrived here on Thursday for the first one-day international to be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium on Sunday.

Team India captain Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja on Twitter captioned: "Touchdown Chennai @imkuldeep18 @imjadeja"

The two teams will face off in the first match of the three-match ODI series after the host won the T20 International series 2-1 on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The other two ODIs will be played in Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News