Team India, West Indies team reach Chennai for first ODI

Image Source : TWITTER Team India captain Virat Kohli with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja

India and West Indies team players arrived here on Thursday for the first one-day international to be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium on Sunday.

Team India captain Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja on Twitter captioned: "Touchdown Chennai @imkuldeep18 @imjadeja"

The two teams will face off in the first match of the three-match ODI series after the host won the T20 International series 2-1 on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The other two ODIs will be played in Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).